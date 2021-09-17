JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,651. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

