JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.