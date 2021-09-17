JUST Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $224.37 million and $132.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00121347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00175558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.53 or 0.07392673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.70 or 0.99701137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.58 or 0.00858793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

