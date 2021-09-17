JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,066 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.70. 10,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.79.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

