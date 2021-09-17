JustInvest LLC Buys 8,217 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $162.91. The stock had a trading volume of 81,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

