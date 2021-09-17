JustInvest LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $584.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $544.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

