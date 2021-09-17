Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives $14.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KLTR stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

