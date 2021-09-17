Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

KSPN stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. Kaspien has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 248.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

