KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

