KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,904 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 468,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 73,097 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 179,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of KE by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.