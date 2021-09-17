Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Kelly Partners Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.0036.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ada Poon sold 9,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.52), for a total transaction of A$33,707.97 ($24,077.12). Also, insider Ryan Macnamee bought 14,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,507.00 ($36,076.43).

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.