Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$5.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KELTF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

