Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$5.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.98.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.21 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$794.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

