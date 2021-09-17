KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post $2.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $2.20 million. KemPharm posted sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

KMPH stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.31. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,305 shares of company stock valued at $47,754. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 3,242.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 165.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

