Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 15,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $560,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,373.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 162 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $6,480.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 60,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $2,233,200.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $2,306,120.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

