Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.89

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kenon by 62.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kenon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kenon during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kenon by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Kenon by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

