Kevin M. Sun Sells 622 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $22,510.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,292.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in DermTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after acquiring an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its position in DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after acquiring an additional 677,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

