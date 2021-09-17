Kevin R. Sayer Sells 6,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $3,243,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $565.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $567.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

