Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Trading Up 25%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX)’s share price was up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 1,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services; Fishing and Rental Services; Coiled Tubing Services; Fluid Management Services. The The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

