KeyCorp Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has a $398.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $399.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.57. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,931 shares of company stock valued at $73,638,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

