Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $178.71. 1,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,048. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average is $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

