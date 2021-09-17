Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 3,168 ($41.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,923.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,701.90. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98).

KWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

