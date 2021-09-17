Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

KMB stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

