Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) Insider Sells A$220,000.00 in Stock

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) insider Giuseppe (Joe) Graziano sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total value of A$220,000.00 ($157,142.86).

About Kin Mining

Kin Mining NL engages in the development and exploration of gold and base metal properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Cardinia Gold Project, which covers an area of approximately 285 square kilometers comprises 139 tenements located in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

