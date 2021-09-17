Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY opened at $114.12 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

