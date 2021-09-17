Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $52.07. 266,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,530. Kirby has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

