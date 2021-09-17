Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,457. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

