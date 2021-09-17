KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
KREF stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.72.
In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
KREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.