KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KREF stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

