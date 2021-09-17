Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €103.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KRN. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

ETR:KRN opened at €89.45 ($105.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €90.45 ($106.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.19.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

