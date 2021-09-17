Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,100 shares, a growth of 256.1% from the August 15th total of 2,111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 308.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KUASF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Kuaishou Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuaishou Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Shares of KUASF remained flat at $$12.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16. Kuaishou Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.