Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

