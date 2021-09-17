Kurt D. Barton Sells 3,527 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $209.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $210.15. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

