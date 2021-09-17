Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 15th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ladder Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Ladder Capital worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

