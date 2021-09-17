Lafayette Investments Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 161.2% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 265,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,548,379. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

