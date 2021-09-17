Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $609.72 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $296.17 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.35.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.