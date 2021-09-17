Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sells $301,895.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LRCX opened at $615.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.17 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 30.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.35.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

