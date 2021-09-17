Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $690.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $750.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $704.35.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $615.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.78. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $296.17 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

