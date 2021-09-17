Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $604.50

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 604.50 ($7.90) and last traded at GBX 612 ($8.00), with a volume of 218376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 645 ($8.43).

Several research firms have recently commented on LRE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 643.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 647.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

