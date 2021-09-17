Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Trading Down 5.8%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

LDSCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

