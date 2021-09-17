Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 120,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60.

Largo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGORD)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.