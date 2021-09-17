Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.54.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 70.2% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 67.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 332.4% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 753,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after buying an additional 579,231 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.