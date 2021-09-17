Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBUY opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

