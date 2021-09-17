Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LBUY opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.