Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LEA. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.93.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

