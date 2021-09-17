LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $44.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LZ shares. Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,525,000. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

