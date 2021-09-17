LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

LZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LZ opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,525,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.