LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

