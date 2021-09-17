Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 39.9% over the last three years.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

