Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LICY. Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

