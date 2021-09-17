Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Trading Up 1.4%

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 9,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 22,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

About Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc engages in the provision of podcast hosting services, media distribution statistics, and tools. It operates through the Libsyn and Pair segments. The Libsyn segment offers podcast hosting services. The Pair segment includes internet hosting services. The company was founded on September 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

