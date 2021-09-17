Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $29,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.0% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.52.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

